Topiary at Laurel Hill by joansmor
Photo 3814

Topiary at Laurel Hill

I love all the trees in triangle shapes. I hadn't noticed them before. I even went back to look through previous photos and you can see the trees but never as the focus of a picture.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully manicured
May 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
They certainly look well groomed. Nice capture of the scene.
May 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
A formal look for the cemetery! Great angle.
May 5th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautifully kept!
May 5th, 2024  
