Veggie Stock by joansmor
Photo 3832

Veggie Stock

The first picture is all the veggies in the crockpot before being cooked. The second is what it looks like after 12 1/2 hours of cooking on low. Lastly the final product. My veggie stalk is all veggie no salt or seasoning but tastes fantastic.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Mags ace
You have been a good doer today! Nice collage of your efforts.
May 23rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Yummy Looks good.
May 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice collage. It looks delicious!
May 24th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰❤️
May 24th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds great! I think herbs and other seasonings are sometimes better than salt anyway.
May 24th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Good work Joan!
May 24th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Well done, looks yummy!
May 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
So healthy and looks amazing
May 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I bet it’s wonderful!
May 24th, 2024  
