Photo 3832
Veggie Stock
The first picture is all the veggies in the crockpot before being cooked. The second is what it looks like after 12 1/2 hours of cooking on low. Lastly the final product. My veggie stalk is all veggie no salt or seasoning but tastes fantastic.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4316
photos
199
followers
111
following
Mags
ace
You have been a good doer today! Nice collage of your efforts.
May 23rd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Yummy Looks good.
May 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice collage. It looks delicious!
May 24th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️🥰❤️
May 24th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds great! I think herbs and other seasonings are sometimes better than salt anyway.
May 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Good work Joan!
May 24th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Well done, looks yummy!
May 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
So healthy and looks amazing
May 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I bet it’s wonderful!
May 24th, 2024
