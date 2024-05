Cherry sauce

I need to puree veggies for the most part before I can eat. Same with fruit. So I cooked some cherries after I pitted them in a crockpot for 6 hours and then ran it in my Ninja blender. Pure Cherry goodness. I am eating it on ice cream, in milk, on cottage cheese, and on my Eggo. Trying to get my servings of fruit and Veg each day.