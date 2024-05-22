Previous
The story on a scrap page by joansmor
Hope you like the page I made with my bandit. I used supplies I got form Anna Aspnes Designs on Oscraps.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think a racoon took out my new squirrel proof feeder too. I've yet to figure out how to repair it. Cute page!
May 22nd, 2024  
