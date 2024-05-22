Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3831
The story on a scrap page
Hope you like the page I made with my bandit. I used supplies I got form Anna Aspnes Designs on Oscraps.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4315
photos
199
followers
111
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raccoon
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think a racoon took out my new squirrel proof feeder too. I've yet to figure out how to repair it. Cute page!
May 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close