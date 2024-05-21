The night marauder

I was awakened at 3:12 a.m. by the Blink alarm going off on my watch. I know it is probably a cat crossing the yard so I try to slip but every few moments my wrist is getting zapped as another alarm comes in. So finally I decided to look at a clip - not a cat a huge raccoon trying to steal my bird food. Okay I want to slip no luck. ZAP ZAP ZAP so I get out and look out my kitchen window. Now my niece's backyard light is on and her daughter and I start texting. I hear him knock over a table on the deck. He emptied the hummingbird feeder and knocked the grape jelly holders to the ground along with that table. But the squirrel-proof feeder has defeated it and it moves onto someone else's yard. So now I have to bring in the feeders at night or give up bird watching in the comfort of my kitchen. This is a composite I have made which I later put in a scrapbook page on the adventures of the huge raccoon.