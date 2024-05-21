Previous
The night marauder by joansmor
Photo 3830

The night marauder

I was awakened at 3:12 a.m. by the Blink alarm going off on my watch. I know it is probably a cat crossing the yard so I try to slip but every few moments my wrist is getting zapped as another alarm comes in. So finally I decided to look at a clip - not a cat a huge raccoon trying to steal my bird food. Okay I want to slip no luck. ZAP ZAP ZAP so I get out and look out my kitchen window. Now my niece's backyard light is on and her daughter and I start texting. I hear him knock over a table on the deck. He emptied the hummingbird feeder and knocked the grape jelly holders to the ground along with that table. But the squirrel-proof feeder has defeated it and it moves onto someone else's yard. So now I have to bring in the feeders at night or give up bird watching in the comfort of my kitchen. This is a composite I have made which I later put in a scrapbook page on the adventures of the huge raccoon.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! That's too cute. They can be a menace.
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a rude awakening at 3.12 am , and what a story ! I am sure you will find a way to still have the luxury of watching the birds from the comfort of your own home ! Ha - such a cute image !
May 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Fun image and a interesting story to go with it.
May 21st, 2024  
*lynn ace
Fun!
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise