A spill of daffodils by joansmor
Photo 3813

A spill of daffodils

The daffodils are in bloom so that means a trip to the Laurel Hill Cemetery. They have absolutely tons of daffodils. I am going to do a week of pictures of the Cemetery unless something exciting comes up. I hope you will enjoy it.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Joan Robillard

Corinne C ace
A lovely path
May 5th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a lovely path with all the spring blooms along the trail!!
May 5th, 2024  
winghong_ho
It must be nice to pass through such a trail.
May 5th, 2024  
amyK ace
Wow, spectacular scene and nicely photographed
May 5th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
The path in is so inviting
May 5th, 2024  
