Photo 3813
A spill of daffodils
The daffodils are in bloom so that means a trip to the Laurel Hill Cemetery. They have absolutely tons of daffodils. I am going to do a week of pictures of the Cemetery unless something exciting comes up. I hope you will enjoy it.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
daffodils
Corinne C
ace
A lovely path
May 5th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a lovely path with all the spring blooms along the trail!!
May 5th, 2024
winghong_ho
It must be nice to pass through such a trail.
May 5th, 2024
amyK
ace
Wow, spectacular scene and nicely photographed
May 5th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
The path in is so inviting
May 5th, 2024
