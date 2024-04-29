Sign up
Previous
Photo 3808
Losing to time
There was a house with this old barn. The house has lost the battle of time. I think it won't be long before the barn loses the battle also. Neglect over time becomes decay. Same thing with us.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
7
9
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4292
photos
200
followers
121
following
1043% complete
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
Views
16
7
9
365
iPhone 14 Pro
17th April 2024 1:25pm
View Info
View All
Public
Flashback
View
barn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sorry sight but great for us photographers ! Love the fragility of once had been firm and strong ! fav
April 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It has been rather attractive in its time
April 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great find and capture
April 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great rustic shot.
April 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
April 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
April 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks so good and sad at the same time fav
April 29th, 2024
