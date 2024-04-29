Previous
Losing to time by joansmor
Losing to time

There was a house with this old barn. The house has lost the battle of time. I think it won't be long before the barn loses the battle also. Neglect over time becomes decay. Same thing with us.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beryl Lloyd
Such a sorry sight but great for us photographers ! Love the fragility of once had been firm and strong ! fav
April 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
It has been rather attractive in its time
April 29th, 2024  
Corinne C
A great find and capture
April 29th, 2024  
Rob Z
Great rustic shot.
April 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
April 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Well spotted and a great capture.
April 29th, 2024  
Babs
It looks so good and sad at the same time fav
April 29th, 2024  
