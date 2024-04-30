Previous
Here she goes again. by joansmor
Here she goes again.

Only now she was throwing my socks out of the drawer and on the floor. She fell on the floor shortly after this she took her pride and left the room.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

Islandgirl ace
So funny, good catch!
April 30th, 2024  
JackieR ace
I love it when they look up and pretend it didn't happen!
April 30th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pride goes before the fall- nope! Pride leaves after the fall. (o: Two funny!
April 30th, 2024  
