Previous
Photo 3809
Here she goes again.
Only now she was throwing my socks out of the drawer and on the floor. She fell on the floor shortly after this she took her pride and left the room.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
two
Islandgirl
ace
So funny, good catch!
April 30th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I love it when they look up and pretend it didn't happen!
April 30th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pride goes before the fall- nope! Pride leaves after the fall. (o: Two funny!
April 30th, 2024
