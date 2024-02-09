Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3728
More damage
This is right on Beach St with no cottages on the other side of the road. So very susceptical to high storm tides. You can see the tide has knocked down the stone wall they had to protect their property. Climate change is winning the battle.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4210
photos
201
followers
119
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th February 2024 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cottage
,
damage
,
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
Oh my. When I first saw it, I thought they were just adding those not that it was already fallen. They look like beautiful homes. Hate to see them swallowed by the sea.
February 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's sad, but a lovely capture.
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close