More damage

This is right on Beach St with no cottages on the other side of the road. So very susceptical to high storm tides. You can see the tide has knocked down the stone wall they had to protect their property. Climate change is winning the battle.
Oh my. When I first saw it, I thought they were just adding those not that it was already fallen. They look like beautiful homes. Hate to see them swallowed by the sea.
February 10th, 2024  
That's sad, but a lovely capture.
February 10th, 2024  
