The look of disappointment by joansmor
Photo 3804

The look of disappointment


She did not find a route to the drawer that holds the treats. But don't worry there were some for her before we went to bed.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Dawn ace
Oh dear but so cute
April 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! That's too funny and too cute!
April 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too cute. Love it.
April 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! dear , what a disappointing and sheepish look !
April 26th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Foiled again!
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
