The drawer

I left it open a tiny bit and she took advantage and opened it the rest of the way. She is in search of treats that are in the top of the drawer on the right. She goes in behind this drawer and looks in the drawer below. Eventually comes out disappointed. She does sometimes get into the drawer with the treats but they are in a plastic container and unless I haven't put the top of tight she is disappointed. BUt there is always the chance I slipped up so she keeps trying.