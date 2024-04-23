Sign up
Previous
Photo 3802
The Coast Guard to the rescue
The idea was to load the huge buoy onto the boat to take it back to base to be checked out. It was a slow progress and we got tired and left. This one is a picture that was also taken by my GF.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
boat
Babs
ace
Looks like quite a job.
April 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Great shot! Looks like hard work.
April 23rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture.
April 23rd, 2024
