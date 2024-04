Buoy made a break for it

There should be a good capture of this large buoy that broke loose from its mooring after several bad storms. I couldn't walk all the way there. But we could get a picture of it from Drake's Island. This is my GF's shot because she walked out on the Drakes Island side of the Jetty. The Coast Guard was going to take it someplace to check it out and then they will reset it. (hint the buoy is red and white and large.)