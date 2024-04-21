Previous
Spring Colors by joansmor
Spring Colors

The goldfinches are turning brilliant yellow as the mating season comes along. I have no mess seeds and they love them. It's sort of the fast food version as they don't have to crack the shells. And a lot less mess for me.
21st April 2024

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Larry Steager ace
Great capture
April 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty.
April 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
He's a real handsome fella. Nice capture!
April 21st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
April 21st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I have never heard of "no-mess" seeds- nice!
April 21st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
One of my favorites. So fun to watch them through the molting process. A sure sign of spring! Nice shot. I like your feeder.
April 22nd, 2024  
