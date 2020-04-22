Previous
More tulips from my garden by jocasta
24 / 365

More tulips from my garden

These lovely tulips have also flowered for a second time - left them in the pots since last year - so grateful for my garden during lockdown.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Jocasta

jocasta
Update 2020 Seven years on and giving it (365) another try. Update January 2019 Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to look and comment on...
