34 / 365
Multiple Exposure in the camera
Week two of my multiple exposure course.
I'm absolutely loving it - I think that's all I'm going to be posting for a while whilst I'm learning and experimenting.
If you do like multiple exposure and ICM take a look at this website - these are the people I'm learning with. www.baileychinnery.com
Much better on black - but they always are.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Jocasta
ace
@jocasta
Update 2020 Seven years on and giving it (365) another try.
1086
photos
101
followers
52
following
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
28
29
18
30
31
32
33
34
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th May 2020 8:17am
Tags
exposure
,
multiple
Graeme Stevens
ace
very cool result
May 14th, 2020
