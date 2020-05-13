Previous
Multiple Exposure in the camera by jocasta
Week two of my multiple exposure course.

I'm absolutely loving it - I think that's all I'm going to be posting for a while whilst I'm learning and experimenting.

If you do like multiple exposure and ICM take a look at this website - these are the people I'm learning with. www.baileychinnery.com

Much better on black - but they always are.
Jocasta

@jocasta
Update 2020 Seven years on and giving it (365) another try. Update January 2019 Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to look and comment on...
