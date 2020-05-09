Previous
Dappled sunlight by jocasta
32 / 365

Dappled sunlight

Dappled sunlight in the corner of our garden.
There are six chairs around the garden table - keep of thinking of putting a couple of them away while we're still in lockdown. Just the two of us the last 7 weeks.

It's a bit dark but much better on black
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Jocasta

ace
@jocasta
Update 2020 Seven years on and giving it (365) another try.
8% complete

Taffy ace
Perfectly titled for the lovely lighting.
May 9th, 2020  
