Photo 2060
Stranded
“We have 3 consecutive days of rain and it’s no fun at all,specially with the dog..I just let her to relieve herself inside the bathroom and it’s no fun cleaning after her either “😢😖
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
umbrella
,
jdm365
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool light
February 19th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A great idea for a photo and tells a story, poor you and poor dog.
February 19th, 2024
Helen Jane
oh no - that does not sound like fun at all
February 19th, 2024
