Previous
208 / 365
Violence
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
17th July 2024 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
acrylic
,
drawing
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done...I love the colors in this abstract.
July 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
