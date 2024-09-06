Sign up
216 / 365
Art journal
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
216
Tags
gloria jones
ace
I love the green shades in this neat abstract.
September 6th, 2024
