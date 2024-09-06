Previous
Just sharing by joemuli
Just sharing

6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
gloria jones ace
So fluid...brilliant lighting...great quote too...
September 6th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic lighting
September 7th, 2024  
