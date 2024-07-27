Sign up
Previous
210 / 365
Mixed feelings
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
canvas
,
glue
,
sketchbook
,
charcoal
,
papers
,
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
cutpaste
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous. I love it
July 28th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Talent is your middle name.
July 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love it. fav.
July 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding...The image fits your title perfectly.
July 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
