Previous
175 / 365
Pavement squiggles
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Call me Joe
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
47% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
BLACK
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
30th October 2023 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
jdm365
