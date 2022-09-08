Previous
Next
Shut Up and Kiss my leaf🍂 by joemuli
42 / 365

Shut Up and Kiss my leaf🍂

…6wordstory
** sorry for the glasses,I ruined her eye 😎
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
So clever and artful...nicely done...:)
September 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Love the composition
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise