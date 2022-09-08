Sign up
Previous
Next
42 / 365
Shut Up and Kiss my leaf🍂
…6wordstory
** sorry for the glasses,I ruined her eye 😎
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
2
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3926
photos
298
followers
115
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro
Taken
8th September 2022 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jm6ws
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
gloria jones
ace
So clever and artful...nicely done...:)
September 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love the composition
September 8th, 2022
