44 / 365
#18
My kindergarten album is empty..sorry,I’m not so in the mood for drawings,paintings and dumb doodles lately so I’m just gonna fill it up with these colorful,bright images.❤️🥰
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" YUP, that's it !🥰
Album
Kindergarten
Taken
21st September 2022 12:12am
Tags
jdm365
Taffy
ace
Makes a great abstract!
September 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous lines and colours.
September 23rd, 2022
