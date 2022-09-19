Previous
#19 by joemuli
45 / 365

#19

My kindergarten album is so empty..sorry,I’m not so in the mood for drawings,paintings and dumb doodles lately so,I’m just gonna fill it up with these colorful,bright images.❤️🥰
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the bright happy look!
September 23rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
great colours and lines
September 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the colours and lines!
September 23rd, 2022  
