Here’s for u,PD🥰 by joemuli
68 / 365

Here’s for u,PD🥰

@pdulis
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
18% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Love it. I just love it.
November 10th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Nicely done.I like the old style glamour lady's face and the essence of starry sky around it.
November 10th, 2022  
