69 / 365
LV is in the mix!
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4170
photos
297
followers
116
following
19% complete
View this month »
Kindergarten
X100S
16th November 2022 10:45am
mixedmedia
artjournal
photoart
jdm365
jdmsketchbook
