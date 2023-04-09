Previous
Trashy by joemuli
Trashy

I love to go and buy clothes at the thrift shop then I recycle,cut,paint or ripped the items off to make them look trashy-trendy… lol🤭
**I boiled & washed them first ,’of course 👌🥰
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Suzanne ace
Like your style!
April 9th, 2023  
