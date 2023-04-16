Sign up
116 / 365
“MESSY” Beaucoup
🙏❤️
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
2
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" YUP, that's it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Suzanne
ace
Mais beaucoup d'intérêt!
April 16th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Very “Piccaso-ish” 😊
April 16th, 2023
