COME LOVE WITH ME AND BE MY LIFE ❤️ by joemuli
COME LOVE WITH ME AND BE MY LIFE ❤️

… sorry my dear but better late than never..
… for @annieds July words..POEM.
… this is the shortest poetry I could find..
Shout out to “ the complete romantic poetry of Peter McWilliams.”
Pyrrhula
Nice poetry lines.
July 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So sweet. Nice composition and art work. Love the short poem!
July 8th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Love the composition
July 9th, 2023  
