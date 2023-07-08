Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
COME LOVE WITH ME AND BE MY LIFE ❤️
… sorry my dear but better late than never..
… for
@annieds
July words..POEM.
… this is the shortest poetry I could find..
Shout out to “ the complete romantic poetry of Peter McWilliams.”
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
3
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Tags
letters
,
secret
,
poetry
,
lover
,
cutout
,
jdm365
,
july23words
Pyrrhula
Nice poetry lines.
July 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So sweet. Nice composition and art work. Love the short poem!
July 8th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Love the composition
July 9th, 2023
