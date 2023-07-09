Sign up
Hombre
…… ** that’s not me,fyi 🥰🤡
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Tags
random
,
sketch
,
collage
,
drawing
,
doodles
,
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
jmart
Lou Ann
ace
Awesome, Joey!
July 9th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
FAVulous!
July 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
July 10th, 2023
