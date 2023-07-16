Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
146 / 365
A boy named Elliot
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4750
photos
298
followers
120
following
40% complete
View this month »
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Latest from all albums
1270
1980
145
1199
146
1200
1271
1981
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th July 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
cut
,
paste
,
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
,
paperworks
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautifully creative.
July 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close