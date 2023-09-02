Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
159 / 365
#2
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4859
photos
293
followers
119
following
44% complete
View this month »
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Latest from all albums
1224
160
1294
2007
161
1225
162
163
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
5th September 2023 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
gloria jones
ace
Love this...great colors
September 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close