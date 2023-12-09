Sign up
Previous
175 / 365
Saturday night
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
4962
photos
290
followers
117
following
47% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Kindergarten
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
9th December 2023 11:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artjournal
,
jdm365
,
jdmsketchbook
Suzanne
ace
Interesting and effective
December 10th, 2023
Annie D
ace
these a gorgeous!
December 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
These seem to elicit a totally different response to the previous set - both interesting but to me this set is a bit threatening. :)
December 10th, 2023
