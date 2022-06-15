Sign up
Photo 1030
Stop looking!
…… I buzzed my hair, now I can save on shampoo,gels and hairspray!👽
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
12th June 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
selfie
,
jm6ws
,
jdm365
,
buzzedhair
gloria jones
ace
lol...Cool blurred image...I can just make out your buzz cut.
June 15th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool selfie shot.
June 15th, 2022
