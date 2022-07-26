Sign up
Photo 1042
A little swirl around
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
2
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
3753
photos
299
followers
117
following
285% complete
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
2
1725
981
1041
1726
1042
982
3
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th June 2022 4:33pm
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
trees
,
jdm365
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool!
July 26th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
I like the mood of this photo
July 27th, 2022
