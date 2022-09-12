Previous
Next
Super Stripes by joemuli
Photo 1090

Super Stripes

… I’m posting mundane sneakers…… just so U know,I’m not participating…I’m only using them as my references so I know where to find the link of other entries who’s joining the challenge.❤️

… let’s keep this mundane running, please,join the fun🏃‍♂️🏃🏾🏃🏻‍♀️

here’s the link to give u an idea bout the change 👌
…… https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47040/new-mundane-september’22
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise