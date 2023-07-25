Sign up
Photo 1276
STOP !……JUST ENJOY THE LITTLE THINGS THAT MAKE YOU HAPPY ❤️
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
gulls
,
jdm365
,
trafficsign
Corinne C
ace
A wise advice and a striking image.
July 25th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Agree!
July 25th, 2023
