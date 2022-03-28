Sign up
Photo 937
Out of boredom 🎨
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
2
0
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
3606
photos
308
followers
118
following
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
1668
997
1669
1670
1671
998
936
937
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPad Pro
Taken
24th March 2022 5:28pm
Tags
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
Diana
ace
Looks like a great artist is preparing his next subject, love all the details.
March 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Very creative doodling
March 28th, 2022
