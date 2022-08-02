Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 988
Blurism 👀
…wipe a tiny touch of Vaseline in the lens,for blur effect…… you’re welcome
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
1
3
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life”❤️ ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
3776
photos
300
followers
117
following
270% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
X-T1
Taken
31st July 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
beach
photoart
blurism
jmblur
jdm365
abstractaug2022
Renee Salamon
ace
… with fabulous effect
August 2nd, 2022
