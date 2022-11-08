Previous
Next
Nicole by joemuli
Photo 1071

Nicole



Tropical Storm Nicole has gotten stronger – with scattered showers impacting parts of Florida this midterm Election Day – and is expected to strengthen more before slamming the state’s east coast early Thursday as the first hurricane to strike the United States in November in nearly 40 years.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect Tuesday for parts of Florida ahead of Nicole’s expected landfall early Thursday morning north of West Palm Beach as a Category 1 hurricane with torrential rain and damaging winds, as many across the state continue to endure the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
… CNN news
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise