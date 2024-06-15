Sign up
Photo 1293
Shoot Me!
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
3
4
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5186
photos
275
followers
111
following
354% complete
View this month »
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Latest from all albums
19
217
2088
1292
200
1368
1293
2089
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
X-T1
Taken
15th June 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
photoart
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Renee Salamon
ace
Great selfie
June 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the use of ICM. A good self portrait
June 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol, wonderful selfie
June 16th, 2024
