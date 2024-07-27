Sign up
Previous
Photo 1302
Man at the gallery
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
3
5
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5242
photos
274
followers
110
following
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
Latest from all albums
1377
2099
26
226
2100
1302
1378
210
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th June 2024 10:01am
Tags
jmblur
,
jdm365
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful. It looks like a painting.
July 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Indeed...This image does have a painterly look...I like the color combinations.
July 28th, 2024
Christina
ace
Leaves me wondering if he's the art or the spectator....
July 28th, 2024
