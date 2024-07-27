Previous
Man at the gallery by joemuli
Photo 1302

Man at the gallery

27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Corinne C ace
Wonderful. It looks like a painting.
July 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Indeed...This image does have a painterly look...I like the color combinations.
July 28th, 2024  
Christina ace
Leaves me wondering if he's the art or the spectator....
July 28th, 2024  
