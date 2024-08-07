Sign up
Previous
Photo 1304
Abstract ICM
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
4
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5256
photos
271
followers
108
following
357% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
ARTilicious
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
6th August 2024 9:22pm
abstract
icm
jdm365
august24words
abstractaug2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Wonderful colors and movement.
August 8th, 2024
Diane
ace
Love it!
August 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great.
August 8th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Wow, I’m dizzy
August 8th, 2024
