37 / 365
Let’s have a picnic! At “grandparents’ day” at St Joseph’s College, Hunters Hill, Sydney.
Yes. We are six days into winter in Sydney!!
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
0
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2022 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
picnic
,
st
,
building
,
joseph’s
