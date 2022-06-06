Previous
Next
Let’s have a picnic! At “grandparents’ day” at St Joseph’s College, Hunters Hill, Sydney. by johnfalconer
37 / 365

Let’s have a picnic! At “grandparents’ day” at St Joseph’s College, Hunters Hill, Sydney.

Yes. We are six days into winter in Sydney!!
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise