HMAS Platypus, Sydney. The old supporting the new. by johnfalconer
Photo 528

HMAS Platypus, Sydney. The old supporting the new.

15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nicely seen
February 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful upward layers
February 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, great textures and shapes.
February 16th, 2024  
