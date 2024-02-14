Previous
The “safe” end of a torpedo at HMAS Platypus, Sydney. by johnfalconer
The “safe” end of a torpedo at HMAS Platypus, Sydney.

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Linda Godwin
Great B&W, nice details
February 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super b/w, pov and capture - fav
February 15th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice
February 15th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous b&w capture.
February 15th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Nicely done.
February 15th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Liking the b & w....suits the subject.
February 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good subject
February 15th, 2024  
winghong_ho
The size of a torpedo is quite large. Nice capture.
February 15th, 2024  
