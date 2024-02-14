Sign up
Previous
Photo 527
The “safe” end of a torpedo at HMAS Platypus, Sydney.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
8
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2024 10:41am
Tags
sydney
,
black&white
,
platypus
,
torpedo
Linda Godwin
Great B&W, nice details
February 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super b/w, pov and capture - fav
February 15th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice
February 15th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous b&w capture.
February 15th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely done.
February 15th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Liking the b & w....suits the subject.
February 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good subject
February 15th, 2024
winghong_ho
The size of a torpedo is quite large. Nice capture.
February 15th, 2024
