Upper Part of a Statue of Ramses II holding the Heka Sceptre. by johnfalconer
Photo 539

Upper Part of a Statue of Ramses II holding the Heka Sceptre.

This is one of 180 exhibits at the “Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs” exhibition currently at the Australian Museum in Sydney.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

John Falconer

Babs ace
Beautiful light what great shot
February 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs. The presentation of the exhibition and the lighting and the black background was absolutely terrific.
February 27th, 2024  
