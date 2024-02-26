Sign up
Photo 539
Upper Part of a Statue of Ramses II holding the Heka Sceptre.
This is one of 180 exhibits at the “Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs” exhibition currently at the Australian Museum in Sydney.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
5
2
2022/24
X-Pro1
25th February 2024 9:52am
gold
museum
sydney
meetup
egypt
ramses
pharaoh
Babs
Beautiful light what great shot
February 27th, 2024
John Falconer
@onewing
Thanks Babs. The presentation of the exhibition and the lighting and the black background was absolutely terrific.
February 27th, 2024
