Photo 690
Two colleagues at our early morning photo shoot.
It was cold for us at around 7°C (around 45°F). I know that’s not really cold for a lot of you. In fact in Scotland where I was born they would call it summer.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
4
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1204
photos
215
followers
359
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2024 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
cold.
,
minting
haskar
ace
Lovely story telling shot. Beautiful panorama of the city bathed in sunlight.
August 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
what a wonderful scene you have there to capture!
August 2nd, 2024
Christina
ace
I hear you - that’s cold for me too. Beautiful light in the background
August 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 2nd, 2024
